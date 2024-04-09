Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Vineyard-Ceres-CA
The Vineyard in Ceres, Calif., features 212 apartments, two swimming pools, five laundry facilities and covered parking.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $32.6M Sale of The Vineyard Apartments in Ceres, California

by Amy Works

CERES, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Vineyard, an apartment property in Ceres, a suburb of Modesto. The asset traded for $32.6 million, or $153,774 per unit. Jon Mimms of Marcus & Millichap’s Fresno office represented the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Built in 1979, The Vineyard features 212 apartments, averaging 671 square feet, with open floor plans, large kitchen pantries and central heating and air conditioning. Community amenities include two swimming pools, five laundry rooms, covered parking, pathways and a walking and jogging trail.  

You may also like

Partnership Acquires Houston Multifamily Portfolio for $60M

Newmark Brokers Sale of 52,456 SF Industrial Property...

Cal State Long Beach Breaks Ground on $115M...

Wells Fargo Provides $57.9M Financing for La Sabila...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.7M Sale of Two...

Berkadia Brokers Sale, Financing of Cambria Multifamily Property...

NAI Horizon Negotiates Acquisition of 81,060 SF Warehouse...

Kraus-Anderson Begins $41.5M Expansion of Trillium Woods Retirement...

NAI Pfefferle Brokers Sale of 39,548 SF Industrial...