Marcus & Millichap Arranges $32.6M Sale of The Vineyard Apartments in Ceres, California

CERES, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Vineyard, an apartment property in Ceres, a suburb of Modesto. The asset traded for $32.6 million, or $153,774 per unit. Jon Mimms of Marcus & Millichap’s Fresno office represented the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Built in 1979, The Vineyard features 212 apartments, averaging 671 square feet, with open floor plans, large kitchen pantries and central heating and air conditioning. Community amenities include two swimming pools, five laundry rooms, covered parking, pathways and a walking and jogging trail.