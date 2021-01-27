Marcus & Millichap Arranges $34.4M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $34.4 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a 117-unit apartment building in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. The property, which includes 4,000 square feet of commercial space, was originally built as a pencil factory and was converted to multifamily in 2012. A private lender provided the five-year loan, which was structured with a 3.65 percent interest rate, three years of interest-only payments and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio. Steven Rock of MMCC originated the debt. The borrower was not disclosed.