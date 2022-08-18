Marcus & Millichap Arranges $34.4M Sale of Multifamily Community in Aurora, Colorado

REBusinessOnline

Located in Aurora, Colo., Fitz on 14th features 176 apartments, a pool, playground, laundry facilities and workout room.

AURORA, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of The Fitz on 14th, an apartment property in Aurora. The community traded for $34.4 million, or $195,455 per unit. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Constructed in 1973, Fitz on 14th features 176 apartments in a mix of 18 studios and 158 one-bedroom units with open kitchens. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, barbecue/picnic area, playground, dog park, on-site leasing office, laundry facilities and a fully equipped workout room.

Jason Hornik and Greg Price of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

