Marcus & Millichap Arranges $34.5M Sale of Two Seniors Housing Properties in Los Alamitos, California

LOS ALAMITOS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $34.5 million all-cash sale of two senior living properties located in Los Alamitos. The properties include Alamitos West Health & Rehabilitation Center, a 142-bed skilled nursing facility, and Katella Senior Living, a 73-unit, 77-bed assisted living and memory care community. International Equity Partners was the buyer. Nick Stahler, Michael Mooney and Hap Knowles of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Stahler procured the buyer. Tony Solomon is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in California.