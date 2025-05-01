Thursday, May 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Alamitos-West-Health-Rehab-Center-Los-Alamitos-CA
Alamitos West Health & Rehabilitation Center totals 142 skilled nursing beds in Los Alamitos, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $34.5M Sale of Two Seniors Housing Properties in Los Alamitos, California

by Amy Works

LOS ALAMITOS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $34.5 million all-cash sale of two senior living properties located in Los Alamitos. The properties include Alamitos West Health & Rehabilitation Center, a 142-bed skilled nursing facility, and Katella Senior Living, a 73-unit, 77-bed assisted living and memory care community. International Equity Partners was the buyer. Nick Stahler, Michael Mooney and Hap Knowles of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Stahler procured the buyer. Tony Solomon is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in California. 

You may also like

RFR Sells Brooklyn Multifamily Development Site for $160M

JLL Arranges $116.5M Sale of 1.2 MSF Industrial...

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 377-Unit Apartment Community...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 58,434 SF Shops at...

Centennial Bank Provides $17.5M Construction Loan for One...

Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates Sale of 952-Unit Apartment...

Landmark Properties, Stockbridge Acquire Two Student Housing Communities...

Vibe Brand Boutique Office Properties Sells Three-Building Complex...

Owners Exchange Two Northern Colorado Industrial Assets for...