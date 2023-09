FORT MYERS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $38 million sale of a retail and entertainment property located in Fort Myers. Topgolf occupies the asset, which totals 48,000 square feet, on a triple-net-lease basis.

Constructed in 2021, the property is situated on 14 acres off of Interstate 75.

Ronnie Issenberg, Gabriel Britti and Ricardo Esteves of Marcus & Millichap arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, a Miami-based family office. The buyer was not disclosed.