Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3M Sale of Historic Apartment Building in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Soleil Apartments in Minneapolis for $3 million. Located at 1425 LaSalle Ave. in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the property was built in 1914. Soleil Apartments features 41 apartment units and one retail unit that is leased until 2029. Michael Jacobs and Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Soleil Properties LLC. Jon Ruzicka, broker of record in Minnesota, assisted on the transaction. The undisclosed buyer offered to purchase the property on a contract for deed.