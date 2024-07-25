Thursday, July 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Soleil Apartments was built in 1914.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3M Sale of Historic Apartment Building in Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Soleil Apartments in Minneapolis for $3 million. Located at 1425 LaSalle Ave. in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the property was built in 1914. Soleil Apartments features 41 apartment units and one retail unit that is leased until 2029. Michael Jacobs and Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Soleil Properties LLC. Jon Ruzicka, broker of record in Minnesota, assisted on the transaction. The undisclosed buyer offered to purchase the property on a contract for deed.

You may also like

KeyBank Arranges $98M for Refinancing of Three Multifamily...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 72-Acre Industrial Land Site...

Interra Realty Negotiates $6.6M Sale of Apartment, Retail...

MassDevelopment Provides $22.2M Bond Financing for Affordable Seniors...

Brokerage Firm Hunter Real Estate Launches in Milwaukee

Jones Street Breaks Ground on 64-Unit Multifamily Project...

Mile High Labs Sells 436,534 SF Manufacturing Campus...

BKM Capital Buys North Cabot Industrial Park in...

LeClaire-Schlosser Group Brokers Sale of 668-Unit Astrozon Self...