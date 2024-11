CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 25-unit multifamily property in Chicago for nearly $3 million. Built in 1928, the property is located at 2253 W. 111th St. in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood. There are 25 two-bedroom floor plans across 31,185 rentable square feet. Jack Stanton and Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap’s Stengle Stanton Group represented the seller, a longtime local investor. Buyer information was not provided.