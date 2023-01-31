REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.1M Acquisition Loan for Powerhouse Villas in Yakima, Washington

Located in Yakima, Wash., Powerhouse Villas features 11 duplexes consisting of a total of 24 units.

YAKIMA, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $4.1 million bridge loan for the purchase of the Powerhouse Villas Duplex multifamily portfolio in Yakima. Tammy Linden of MMCC’s Seattle office arranged the 12-month loan for the undisclosed borrower.

Built in 2018, the portfolio consists of 12 duplexes, totaling 24 units.

The acquisition was part of a 1031 exchange, with purchase contracts assembled from three different sellers. Zachary Howe of Marcus & Millichap handled the acquisition.





