Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.1M Sale of Industrial Building in Mokena, Illinois

MOKENA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $4.1 million sale of a single-tenant industrial building in Mokena, a southern suburb of Chicago. The 39,816-square-foot property is located at 9860 Clearvue Court in Will County. Built in 2006, the facility features a clear height of 28 feet, seven drive-in doors and one dock. Colony Hardware, a national provider of tools, equipment, supplies, products and rental/repair services to commercial construction and industrial industries, fully occupies the property. Brent Holder and Peter Doughty of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. Buyer information was not provided.