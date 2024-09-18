Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.2M Sale of Charles Schwab-Occupied Property in Westlake, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

WESTLAKE, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $4.2 million sale of a 7,187-square-foot property net leased to Charles Schwab in Westlake, about 12 miles west of downtown Cleveland. Built in 2020, the asset is located across from the Crocker Park retail center. Scott Wiles, Craig Fuller and Erin Patton of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Cleveland-based family office. A California-based 1031 exchange investor was the buyer. Michael Glass, broker of record in Ohio, assisted in closing the transaction.

