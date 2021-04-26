REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.2M Sale of Manufactured Home Community in Michigan

Bel Air Estates features 116 sites.

NORTON SHORES, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $4.2 million sale of Bel Air Estates in the western Michigan town of Norton Shores. The 116-site manufactured home community is located at 2481 W. Sherman Blvd., one mile from Muskegon Beach. Glenn Esterson and Vasili Arvanitidis of Marcus & Millichap marketed the asset on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Dylan Hellberg, Glenn Esterson and Parker Kelly of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

