Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Austin, Minnesota

AUSTIN, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $4.2 million sale of Mandolin Place, a 72-unit multifamily property in Austin, a city in southern Minnesota. Located at 203 31st St. SW, the property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 64,481 square feet. Built in 1994, the asset is located on 3.5 acres just off I-90. Chris Collins, Evan Miller, Eric Wagner, Zack Olson and Matt Shide of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were Minnesota-based limited liability companies. The buyer plans to make some in-unit and property upgrades.