Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.2M Sale of Office Building in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an 82,428-square-foot office building in Columbus for $4.2 million. Located at 6161 Busch Blvd., the property was 36 percent vacant at the time of sale. The undisclosed buyer plans to extensively renovate the building. Nathan Pealer of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company.
