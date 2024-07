ROCHESTER, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a Target-shadowed retail strip center in Rochester for $4.2 million. Located at 3801 Marketplace Drive NW just off Highway 52, the 8,780-square-foot property is fully occupied by Spectrum, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Leann Chin and Infinity Nails. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer and seller.