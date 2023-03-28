Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.2M Sale of Sheridan Plaza Apartments in Albany, Oregon

ALBANY, ORE. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the 33-unit Sheridan Plaza apartments in Albany. A Portland-based private client group acquired the asset for $4.2 million.

The community is located at 208 SE 5th Ave. and 205 SE 6th Ave. Albany is approximately halfway between Eugene and Salem.

The undisclosed seller purchased the asset in 2021, at which time it made capital improvements to the property. This included new roofs and gutters, adding a garbage enclosure, resurfacing the parking lot, and new windows and sliders. The sellers were able to increase the cashflow by renovating several units and partnering with professional third-party management.

The buyer plans to continue the renovation process and increase rents, according to Marcus & Millichap. The firm’s Georgie Christensen-Riley and Joshua C. Reynolds, along with the Christensen Group, represented the seller in the transaction.