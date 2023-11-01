Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastVirginia

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.4M Sale of Brickyard Shopping Center in Richlands, Virginia

by John Nelson

RICHLANDS, VA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.4 million sale of Brickyard Shopping Center, an 86,246-square-foot retail center located at 114 Kents Ridge Road in Richlands, a city in western Virginia. Zachary Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, an unnamed developer, in the transaction. Dean Zang and David Crotts of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office procured the buyer, a private investor. Brian Hosey served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Virginia for the transaction.

Built in 1989, Brickyard was 75 percent leased at the time of sale to its original anchor tenants, Food Lion and Big Lots. Food Lion is the sole national grocery store in Richlands, and there is only one other anchored shopping center in the area, according to Marcus & Millichap.

You may also like

DC Blox Breaks Ground on $1.2B Data Center...

Joint Venture Underway on 798-Bed Student Housing Tower...

Related Urban Opens Two Affordable Housing Communities in...

Five Below, Ross Dress for Less Join Tenant...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 489,310 SF Industrial Building...

CRC Buys 292,000 SF South Coast Collection Retail...

Transwestern Brokers $15M Sale of Summerhill Place Apartments...

CBRE Negotiates $12.7M Sale of Arrowhead Ranch Business...

Private Investor Sells Retail Building in Rancho Cucamonga,...