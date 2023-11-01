Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.4M Sale of Brickyard Shopping Center in Richlands, Virginia

RICHLANDS, VA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.4 million sale of Brickyard Shopping Center, an 86,246-square-foot retail center located at 114 Kents Ridge Road in Richlands, a city in western Virginia. Zachary Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, an unnamed developer, in the transaction. Dean Zang and David Crotts of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office procured the buyer, a private investor. Brian Hosey served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Virginia for the transaction.

Built in 1989, Brickyard was 75 percent leased at the time of sale to its original anchor tenants, Food Lion and Big Lots. Food Lion is the sole national grocery store in Richlands, and there is only one other anchored shopping center in the area, according to Marcus & Millichap.