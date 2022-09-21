Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.4M Sale of Retail Property in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 66,474-square-foot retail property occupied by Family Fare Supermarket in Omaha for $4.4 million. The building is located at 5110 S. 108th St. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was not provided. Family Fare operates more than 80 locations in seven states.