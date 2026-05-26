Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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3450-N-Nevada-Ave-Colorado-Springs-CO
Located at 3450 N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs, Colo., the property offers 54,882 square feet of flex industrial space.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.5M Sale of Flex Industrial Property in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a flex industrial building located at 3450 N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs. A private investor group based in California and New York acquired the property for $4.5 million. Max Rist and Brandon Kramer of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, a Colorado Springs-based private partnership, in the deal.

Built in 1966 on 2.8 acres, the 54,882-square-foot industrial/flex asset is configured into two functional suites, allowing for single-user or multi-tenant occupancy. The buyer plans to redevelop the property to better accommodate modern industrial tenant requirements.

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