Monday, May 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Firestone occupies the newly built store in Ocala, Fla., on a 15-year triple-net lease.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.5M Sale of Retail Property in Ocala, Florida Leased to Firestone

by John Nelson

OCALA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor-McMinn Retail Group in Atlanta has arranged the $4.5 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 30 Bahia Ave. in Ocala, about 72 miles north of Orlando and 48 miles south of Gainesville, Fla. Built in 2024, the 6,723-square-foot building was occupied by automotive services provider Firestone on a 15-year triple-net lease at the time of sale. Firestone is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC with more than 1,700 tire and car care locations nationwide.

Don McMinn of Taylor-McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, an undisclosed, Georgia-based development firm, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. Ryan Nee served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Florida for the deal.

“New construction Firestone properties continue to achieve aggressive pricing, fueled by strong credit, limited inventory and growing demand from an expanding pool of 1031 exchange buyers,” says McMinn.

You may also like

RFR Sells 600,000 SF Office Building in Midtown...

My Gym to Open 3,000 SF Children’s Fitness...

Longpoint Acquires 111,975 SF Grand Covina Plaza Retail...

Gantry Secures $9M Construction Loan for Retail Center...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 18,452 SF...

Pinnacle Negotiates Sale of 34-Unit Value-Add Apartment Complex...

SPERRY Brokers Sale of Two Shopping Centers in...

Mercantile Bank Acquires 31,500 SF Office Building in...

Retail Reinvention: Atlanta’s Market Shows There Is Room...