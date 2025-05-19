Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.5M Sale of Retail Property in Ocala, Florida Leased to Firestone

OCALA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor-McMinn Retail Group in Atlanta has arranged the $4.5 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 30 Bahia Ave. in Ocala, about 72 miles north of Orlando and 48 miles south of Gainesville, Fla. Built in 2024, the 6,723-square-foot building was occupied by automotive services provider Firestone on a 15-year triple-net lease at the time of sale. Firestone is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC with more than 1,700 tire and car care locations nationwide.

Don McMinn of Taylor-McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, an undisclosed, Georgia-based development firm, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. Ryan Nee served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Florida for the deal.

“New construction Firestone properties continue to achieve aggressive pricing, fueled by strong credit, limited inventory and growing demand from an expanding pool of 1031 exchange buyers,” says McMinn.