Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.6M Sale of O’Reilly Auto Parts-Occupied Property in Shoreline, Washington

SHORELINE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 18025 Aurora Ave. North in Shoreline. A limited liability company sold the asset to a limited liability company for $4.6 million.

O’Reilly Auto Parts has occupied the 16,265-square-foot property since 1997. The current corporate-guaranteed lease expires in 2028 and features several five-year options to renew.

Carson Breshears and Hank Wolfer of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the deal.