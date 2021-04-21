REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.6M Sale of O’Reilly Auto Parts-Occupied Property in Shoreline, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Washington, Western

18025-Aurora-Ave-N-Shoreline-WA

O’Reilly Auto Parts has occupied the 16,265-square-foot property at 18025 Aurora Ave. N. in Shoreline, Wash., since 1997.

SHORELINE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 18025 Aurora Ave. North in Shoreline. A limited liability company sold the asset to a limited liability company for $4.6 million.

O’Reilly Auto Parts has occupied the 16,265-square-foot property since 1997. The current corporate-guaranteed lease expires in 2028 and features several five-year options to renew.

Carson Breshears and Hank Wolfer of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews