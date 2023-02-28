Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.6M Sale of Retail Center in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $4.6 million sale of a 14,158-square-foot retail center in Hammond, a city in Northwest Indiana. Built in 2017, the property is located at 1001 5th Ave. and is home to retail and medical tenants, including American Renal Associates. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a developer based in Hobart, Ind. The property sold to a 1031 exchange investor.