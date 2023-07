DURHAM, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $4.6 million sale of Park Terrace, a 24,813-square-foot shopping center located in Durham. Situated on 2.7 acres at 2223 NC Highway 54, the property comprises 11 suites averaging 2,255 square feet. The center was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Andrew Margulies and Harrison Creason of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.