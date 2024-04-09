Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.7M Sale of Two Urgent Care Clinics in Oklahoma

ELK CITY AND ENID, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of two retail properties that are net leased to urgent care clinics in Oklahoma for a combined price of $4.7 million. The facilities, both of which are operated by Xpress Wellness, are located in Elk City and Enid, about 100 miles west and north of Oklahoma City, respectively. Dominic Sulo and Benjamin Bach of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were undisclosed limited liability companies, in the transactions.