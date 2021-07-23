Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.8M Sale of Planet Fitness-Occupied Property in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail building located at 4755 S. Calle Santa Cruz within Tucson Spectrum in Tucson. A limited liability company acquired the property from another limited liability company for $4.8 million.
Planet Fitness occupies the 25,000-square-foot property, which was built in 2018, under a net lease.
Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.
