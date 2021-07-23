REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.8M Sale of Planet Fitness-Occupied Property in Tucson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Net Lease, Retail, Western

4755-S-Calle-Santa-Cruz-Tucson-AZ

Planet Fitness occupies the 25,000-square-foot property at 4755 S. Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson, Ariz.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail building located at 4755 S. Calle Santa Cruz within Tucson Spectrum in Tucson. A limited liability company acquired the property from another limited liability company for $4.8 million.

Planet Fitness occupies the 25,000-square-foot property, which was built in 2018, under a net lease.

Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews