REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.9M Sale of Apartment Building in St. Paul

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Merriam Park in St. Paul for $4.9 million. The 25-unit apartment building is located at 1880 Marshall Ave. Built in 1964, the property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Evan Miller, Chris Collins and Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap marketed the building for sale and procured the buyer. Neither the buyer nor the seller was disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult