Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.9M Sale of Apartment Building in St. Paul

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Merriam Park in St. Paul for $4.9 million. The 25-unit apartment building is located at 1880 Marshall Ave. Built in 1964, the property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Evan Miller, Chris Collins and Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap marketed the building for sale and procured the buyer. Neither the buyer nor the seller was disclosed.