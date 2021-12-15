Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.9M Sale of Chipotle-Anchored Retail Strip Center in New Lenox, Illinois

NEW LENOX, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $4.9 million sale of a retail strip center in New Lenox, a southwest suburb of Chicago. A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru anchors the 9,907-square-foot property. Other tenants include MOD Pizza, Smoothie King, Classy Nails and Vino Gaming Wine Bar. Brian Parmacek of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Chicago-based developer. The buyer was undisclosed.