Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.9M Sale of Retail Center in East Peoria, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Community Plaza in East Peoria for $4.9 million. The 46,257-square-foot retail center is located at 210-250 S. Main St. National tenants occupy more than 80 percent of the gross leasable area. Dominic Sulo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership. Richard Kozarits and Peter Spear of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a Chicago-based 1031 exchange investor. Dean Giannakopoulos and Frank Montalto of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. secured acquisition financing.