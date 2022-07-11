REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.9M Sale of Retail Center in East Peoria, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Community Plaza in East Peoria for $4.9 million. The 46,257-square-foot retail center is located at 210-250 S. Main St. National tenants occupy more than 80 percent of the gross leasable area. Dominic Sulo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership. Richard Kozarits and Peter Spear of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a Chicago-based 1031 exchange investor. Dean Giannakopoulos and Frank Montalto of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. secured acquisition financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  