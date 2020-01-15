REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $40M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

aldi-penn

Aldi Supermarket anchors the Centre Square Commons shopping center.

BLUE BELL, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $40 million sale of Centre Square Commons, an 88,598-square-foot retail center in Blue Bell, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. A 22,450-square-foot Aldi Supermarket anchors the shopping center, which was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants include Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Spirits Signature Premium Store, Starbucks and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza. Brad Nathanson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Kinsley Properties, in the transaction. Nathanson also procured the buyer, Medipower Overseas Co.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020