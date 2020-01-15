Marcus & Millichap Arranges $40M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

Aldi Supermarket anchors the Centre Square Commons shopping center.

BLUE BELL, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $40 million sale of Centre Square Commons, an 88,598-square-foot retail center in Blue Bell, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. A 22,450-square-foot Aldi Supermarket anchors the shopping center, which was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants include Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Spirits Signature Premium Store, Starbucks and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza. Brad Nathanson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Kinsley Properties, in the transaction. Nathanson also procured the buyer, Medipower Overseas Co.