Marcus & Millichap Arranges $46.9M Sale of Two-Property Creekside Park Multifamily Portfolio in Napa, California

NAPA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Creekside Park I and II, a two-property multifamily portfolio in Napa. The assets traded for $46.9 million, or $249,734 per unit.

Constructed in two phases in 1983 and 1985, Creekside Park consists of 15 two-story residential buildings and two single-story amenity buildings on more than 10 acres. The 188 one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature ceiling fans and air conditioning. Renovated units offer new flooring, cabinet faces, hardware, fixtures and countertops. Community amenities include a leasing office, swimming pool, two spas, fitness center, children’s play area, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.

Mitchell Zurich, Kirk Trammell, David Cutler and Joshua Johnson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, the original developer, and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.