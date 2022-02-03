REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $49.5M Sale of Rolling Hills Apartment Homes in Torrance, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Rolling-Hills-Apts-Torrance-CA

Rolling Hills Apartment Homes in Torrance, Calif., features 107 apartments, a pool, spa and clubhouse.

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Rolling Hills Apartment Homes, a multifamily property at 25935 Rolling Hills Road in Torrance, located in the South Bay region of metro Los Angeles. A private investor sold the complex to another private investor for $49.5 million, or $462,850 per unit.

Tyler Leeson, Kevin King, Nick Kazemi and Matthew Kip of Marcus & Millichap and Joseph Grabiec, Kevin Green and Greg Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1970 on two acres, Rolling Hills features 107 apartments with 59 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom apartments, with an average unit size of 930 square feet. Community amenities include controlled access, covered parking, a clubhouse, pool and spa.

