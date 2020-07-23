REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4M Loan for Refinancing of New Haven Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. has arranged a $4 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 13 multifamily properties totaling 45 units in New Haven. The portfolio was fully occupied at the time of the loan closing. Robert Noeldechen of Marcus & Millichap arranged the loan through CoreVest Finance on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

