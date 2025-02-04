Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4M Sale of Net-Leased Retail Building in Castle Pines, Colorado

CASTLE PINES, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a net-leased retail property located at 7282 Lagae Road in Castle Pines. An Arizona-based developer/limited liability company sold the asset to a Colorado-based private investor for $4 million. Service Street Auto Repair occupies the 4,488-square-foot building under a 20-year absolute triple-net lease. The property is situated near the Castle Rock Promenade & Outlets and a King Soopers Center. Drew Isaac and James Rassenfoss of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.