Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4M Sale of Retail Property in Goodyear, Arizona

AAA occupies the retail property at 15578 W. McDowell Road in Goodyear, Ariz.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 15578 W. McDowell Road in Goodyear. A limited liability company sold the property to a limited liability company for $4 million.

The property includes a 10-year absolute, triple-net corporate lease with 10 percent rental increases every five years. AAA occupies the 8,540-square-foot building, which is situated on 1.1 acres.

Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Jamie Medress of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller, while Matt Hager with Intero Commercial represented the buyer in the deal. Alan Laaulainen, also of Marcus & Millichap Phoenix, assisted in procuring the buyer.