REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4M Sale of Retail Property in Goodyear, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

15578-W-McDowell-Rd-Goodyear-AZ

AAA occupies the retail property at 15578 W. McDowell Road in Goodyear, Ariz.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 15578 W. McDowell Road in Goodyear. A limited liability company sold the property to a limited liability company for $4 million.

The property includes a 10-year absolute, triple-net corporate lease with 10 percent rental increases every five years. AAA occupies the 8,540-square-foot building, which is situated on 1.1 acres.

Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Jamie Medress of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller, while Matt Hager with Intero Commercial represented the buyer in the deal. Alan Laaulainen, also of Marcus & Millichap Phoenix, assisted in procuring the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
14
Webinar: Are Your Student Housing Properties Ready for Move-In?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  