Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

The 15,120-square-foot building is located at 455 E. Epler Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a Walgreens-occupied property in Indianapolis for $4 million. The 15,120-square-foot building is located at 455 E. Epler Ave., near Epler Medical Parke. Walgreens recently extended its lease for 10 years. Jordan Klink and David Klink of Marcus & Millichap’s The Klink Group marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a Pennsylvania-based real estate investment fund. The duo also represented the buyer, an Indiana-based private investor.