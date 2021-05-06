REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.1M Sale of Pecos Square Retail Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Pecos-Square-Denver-CO

Pecos Square features 10,729 square feet of retail space and a standalone Burger King restaurant.

DENVER — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Pecos Square, a multi-tenant retail property located at 1777 and 1717 W. 38th Ave. in Denver. A private investor acquired the asset from a private partnership for $5.1 million.

Built in 1988, Pecos Square features 10,729 square feet of retail space and was 100 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property consists of 81 percent corporate leases with an average occupancy of 18 years. The asset also features a standalone Burger King restaurant.

Drew Isaac and Ryan Bowlby of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Austin Snedden of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews