Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.1M Sale of Pecos Square Retail Property in Denver

Pecos Square features 10,729 square feet of retail space and a standalone Burger King restaurant.

DENVER — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Pecos Square, a multi-tenant retail property located at 1777 and 1717 W. 38th Ave. in Denver. A private investor acquired the asset from a private partnership for $5.1 million.

Built in 1988, Pecos Square features 10,729 square feet of retail space and was 100 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property consists of 81 percent corporate leases with an average occupancy of 18 years. The asset also features a standalone Burger King restaurant.

Drew Isaac and Ryan Bowlby of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Austin Snedden of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.