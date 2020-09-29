REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.1M Sale of Two Apartment Buildings in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

WALTHAM, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.1 million sale of two apartment buildings totaling 21 units in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The first property is located at 30A Amory Road, totals 11 units and sold for $2.3 million. The second building is located at 266-274 River St., features 10 units and fetched a sales price of $2.8 million. Evan Griffith, Tony Pepdjonovic and Jeremy Buckley of Marcus & Millichap represented the sellers and procured the buyers in both transactions.

