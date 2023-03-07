Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.3M Sale of Retail Property in Merrillville, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.3 million sale of Century Plaza in Merrillville, a city in Northwest Indiana. The 18,215-square-foot retail property is located at 3999 E. 81st Ave. and is home to tenants such as Panera. Alex Perez and Chris Garavaglia of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.