INDIANAPOLIS, ELKHART AND KENDALLVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of three retail centers in Indiana for a combined $5.4 million. The properties include Northfield Plaza in Elkhart, Kendallville Plaza in Kendallville and Michigan Road Shops in Indianapolis. Jordan Klink and Mike Banwell of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and implemented a national marketing and auction campaign to attract investor interest.