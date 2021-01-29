REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.4M Sale of Whirlpool-Occupied Distribution Center in Fremont, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

FREMONT, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.4 million sale of a Whirlpool-occupied distribution center in Fremont, about 35 miles southeast of Toledo. The 132,500-square-foot, net-leased property is located at 240 Norwest Drive. Whirlpool has fully occupied the building for more than 10 years. Dustin Javitch, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer, a private investor. Buyer information was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  