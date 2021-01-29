Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.4M Sale of Whirlpool-Occupied Distribution Center in Fremont, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

FREMONT, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.4 million sale of a Whirlpool-occupied distribution center in Fremont, about 35 miles southeast of Toledo. The 132,500-square-foot, net-leased property is located at 240 Norwest Drive. Whirlpool has fully occupied the building for more than 10 years. Dustin Javitch, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer, a private investor. Buyer information was undisclosed.