Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.5M Sale of Travelodge Hotel in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.5 million sale of Travelodge by Wyndham Orlando Near Florida Mall, a 132-room hotel in Orlando. The property is situated at 1850 W. Landstreet Road, eight miles south of downtown Orlando and two miles from The Florida Mall. The hotel offers free parking, a pool, business center and laundry facilities. Ahmed Kabani of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed limited liability company, and the buyer, a private investor, in the transaction.