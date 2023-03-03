Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.6M Sale of Apartment Property in Connersville, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

CONNERSVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.6 million sale of Turtle Creek Apartments in Connersville, about 65 miles east of Indianapolis. The 129-unit apartment property is located at 3600 Western Ave. and recently received capital improvements such as a new roof, parking lot, common area upgrades and several unit renovations. Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local limited liability company. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, an out-of-state limited liability company.