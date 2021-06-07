Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.6M Sale of Four-Property Dollar General Portfolio in Kentucky

PAINTSVILLE, DANVILLE, EASTERN AND GIRDLER, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.6 million sale of a four-property Dollar General portfolio in Kentucky totaling 36,400 square feet. Darpan Patel, Dan Yozwiak and Matthew Johnson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, James Myers of Kentucky Lodging and Development, and secured the buyer, Harrimack Holdings Acquisitions LLC, in the transaction. Colby Haugness of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the transaction.

The four Dollar General stores are located at 1370 Euclid Ave. in Paintsville; 6595 Alum Springs Road in Danville; 5451 N. KY Highway 11 in Girdler; and 39 Kentucky-680 in Eastern.