REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.6M Sale of Tesla Auto Center in Lyndhurst, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

LYNDHURST, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.6 million sale of a Tesla dealership and service center in Lyndhurst, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. The 23,428-square-foot, net-leased property is located at 5180 Mayfield Road. Opened in 2014, the location is one of four Tesla dealerships in the state of Ohio. There are eight years remaining on the initial 10-year lease. Dominic Sulo and Andrew Antoniou of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a Florida-based limited liability company. Seller information was not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  