Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.6M Sale of Tesla Auto Center in Lyndhurst, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

LYNDHURST, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.6 million sale of a Tesla dealership and service center in Lyndhurst, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. The 23,428-square-foot, net-leased property is located at 5180 Mayfield Road. Opened in 2014, the location is one of four Tesla dealerships in the state of Ohio. There are eight years remaining on the initial 10-year lease. Dominic Sulo and Andrew Antoniou of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a Florida-based limited liability company. Seller information was not provided.