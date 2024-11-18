Monday, November 18, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.7M Sale of Industrial Flex Building in Greater Boston

by Taylor Williams

BILLERICA, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.7 million sale of a 40,000-square-foot industrial flex building in Billerica, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The building sits on a 2.9-acre site at 4 Federal St. and was fully leased at the time of sale to Boston Semi Equipment. Harrison Klein, Luigi Lessa and Mattias Edenkrans of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Peter Kim of Berkshire Hathaway procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Miguel Encarnacion of NAI | Parsons Commercial Group was also involved in the transaction.

