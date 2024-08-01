Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Thiensville, Wisconsin

THIENSVILLE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.7 million sale of Grand Avenue Apartments in Thiensville, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. The 47-unit multifamily property is situated on nearly four acres on Grand Avenue. The original building was constructed as a school in 1920 and totals 18,668 square feet. The rear building was constructed in 1986 and totals 34,560 square feet. The complex offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, many of which are townhome style. Blake Hanlon and Mark Peltin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family office, and procured the buyer, a local real estate investor.