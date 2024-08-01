Thursday, August 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Grand Avenue Apartments totals 47 units.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Thiensville, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

THIENSVILLE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.7 million sale of Grand Avenue Apartments in Thiensville, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. The 47-unit multifamily property is situated on nearly four acres on Grand Avenue. The original building was constructed as a school in 1920 and totals 18,668 square feet. The rear building was constructed in 1986 and totals 34,560 square feet. The complex offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, many of which are townhome style. Blake Hanlon and Mark Peltin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family office, and procured the buyer, a local real estate investor.

You may also like

Northmarq Secures $32M Refinancing for Build-to-Rent Residential Community...

Colliers Arranges $23M Sale of Tampa Bay Store...

Reynolds, Slabotsky Family Office Acquire Riverside Oaks Apartments...

Arrow Senior Living Acquires Eight Communities in Midwest...

The Social Lights Signs 11,000 SF Office Lease...

Dominion Negotiates Sale of Retail Redevelopment Site in...

Passov Group Brokers $1.8M Sale of Retail Center...

Westdale Receives $115M Loan for Refinancing of Texas...

Rosewood Property Co. Breaks Ground on 338-Unit Buckley...