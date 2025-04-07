Monday, April 7, 2025
Located at 4459 Veterans Memorial Highway along Cove Lake, Hampton Inn Caryville comprises 62 hotel rooms.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.9M Sale of Hampton Inn Hotel in Caryville, Tennessee

by John Nelson

CARYVILLE, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5.9 million sale of a 62-room Hampton Inn hotel in Caryville, roughly 24 miles north of Knoxville via I-75. Located at 4459 Veterans Memorial Highway along Cove Lake, the 42,000-square-foot Hampton Inn was originally built in 1994. Amenities at the property include an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and a business center.

Alexandre Duong and Lucas Jalenak of Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Nashville offices marketed the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller. Alexandre Duong and Kishan Patel from the firm’s Louisville office procured the buyer. Jody McKibben served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee for the deal. 

