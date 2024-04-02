Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5M Refinancing for Larson Apartments in Garden Grove, California

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged $5 million in refinancing for Larson Apartments at 8101 Larson Ave. in the Orange County city of Garden Grove. Constructed in 1980, the two-story building features 21 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Ron Balys of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. secured the bank financing on behalf of the private client. Terms of the 30-year loan include 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 6.3 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization schedule.