8101-Larson-Ave-Garden-Grove-CA
Larson Apartments in Garden Grove, Calif., features 21 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5M Refinancing for Larson Apartments in Garden Grove, California

by Amy Works

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged $5 million in refinancing for Larson Apartments at 8101 Larson Ave. in the Orange County city of Garden Grove. Constructed in 1980, the two-story building features 21 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Ron Balys of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. secured the bank financing on behalf of the private client. Terms of the 30-year loan include 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 6.3 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization schedule.

