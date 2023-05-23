Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Wentzville, Missouri

WENTZVILLE, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5 million sale of Heritage Townhomes, a 40-unit multifamily property in the western St. Louis suburb of Wentzville. The seller, a private investor, acquired the property in October 2019 and installed new flooring, kitchen appliances and upgrades to the bathrooms. The improvements resulted in a $200 per unit average increase in value over three years, according to Marcus & Millichap’s Ben Margalski, one of the brokers on the transaction. Margalski and colleague Aaron Kuroiwa represented the seller as well as the buyer, a private investor completing a 1031 exchange.