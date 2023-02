Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5M Sale of Net-Leased Retail Property in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5 million sale of a 12,460-square-foot retail property in San Antonio that is net leased to Walgreens. Christopher Pappas and Michael Cardone of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed partnership, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed. Tim Speck of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.