Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5M Sale of Office Property in Palatine, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

PALATINE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5 million sale of Palatine Center, a 46,095-square-foot office property in the Chicago suburb of Palatine. Located at 865-909 E. Wilmette Road, the three-building property was fully leased at the time of sale to five tenants. Roughly 85 percent of the tenants have occupied the building for 17 to 27 years. A specialized school occupies 69.6 percent of the space. Tammy Saia and Tami Andrew of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. The duo also secured the buyer, a Texas-based limited liability company.

